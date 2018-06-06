First Muslim elected to US Congress wants to join legal battle against Trump

June 6, 2018
Minerwa Tahir

Keith Ellison listens during a forum on the future of the Democratic Party, in Denver. Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, filed papers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, to run for Minnesota attorney general. Photo: Courtesy Associated Press

Democratic Representative Keith Ellison is the first Muslim elected to the US Congress. He filed for the office of Minnesota attorney-general on Tuesday to join the legal fight against US President Donald Trump, reported Associated Press.

Ellison is regarded as among the most liberal members of Congress.

“It was attorneys general who led the fight against the Muslim ban,” Ellison said after filing to run for the office, referring to Trump’s travel ban on visitors from several Muslim-majority countries. “I want to be a part of that fight.”

This article originally appeared here

 
 
 

