First Muslim elected to US Congress wants to join legal battle against Trump

Democratic Representative Keith Ellison is the first Muslim elected to the US Congress. He filed for the office of Minnesota attorney-general on Tuesday to join the legal fight against US President Donald Trump, reported Associated Press.

Ellison is regarded as among the most liberal members of Congress.

“It was attorneys general who led the fight against the Muslim ban,” Ellison said after filing to run for the office, referring to Trump’s travel ban on visitors from several Muslim-majority countries. “I want to be a part of that fight.”

This article originally appeared here