Children in Abbottabad flout toy gun ban, end up with eye-related injuries

The refrain ‘boys will be boys’ is often heard to justify children breaking the rules but now a number of parents in Hazara division will be far more strict with their young ones.

Over 25 children from the Hazara division have eye-related injuries after playing with toy guns. This is despite the fact that the use of toy guns is banned in the area.

Twenty-five children were brought to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad with eye-related injuries after being shot in the face with plastic pellets.

Despite the ban, children thronged toy shops and purchased toy guns on Eid.

“I was playing with my friend and a pellet hit me in the eye,” recalled one child at the hospital. “The government should ban toy guns and children shouldn’t play with them,” he said.

According to Dr Zulfiqar, a doctor at the Ayub Medical Complex, of the 25 children brought to the hospital, six have been operated upon and 16 are currently being treated.

He agreed that toy guns should be banned.