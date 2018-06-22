Bakhtawar threatens action against makers of Benazir’s biopic without family’s consent

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has said that she would take action against those making a film on her mother Benazir Bhutto’s life without seeking her family’s consent.
Her reaction came a day after Mehwish Hayat, a popular Pakistani actress, announced on Instagram that “I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life”.
“I look forward to giving life to her story soon,” she added.
“We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable.” Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements. I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women’s empowerment and equality in our country – everything we are still fighting for even today. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible – she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars. I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically. The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances. She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon. ☑️ #MH #MehwishHayat #lostinreality
Bakhtawar said “no consent from her living heirs/children was sought”. “Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it.”
Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it. https://t.co/onq9F4xgYT
— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 22, 2018
Mehwish took to twitter to clarify the rumours and told Bakhtawar that “there is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother”.
To clarify rumours circulating.There is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother. This cannot and will not be done without the consent or blessing of the family.I am sure that the team involved will be in touch before they progress further..1/2
— MehwishHayat (@MehwishHayat) June 22, 2018
2/2 … Meanwhile, as an actress I am researching as much as I can about a real idol of mine. Irrespective of any film I would love to meet someday and learn more about her .
— MehwishHayat (@MehwishHayat) June 22, 2018
She said the biopic will not be made without the consent or blessing of the Bhutto family.