Bakhtawar threatens action against makers of Benazir’s biopic without family’s consent

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has said that she would take action against those making a film on her mother Benazir Bhutto’s life without seeking her family’s consent.

Her reaction came a day after Mehwish Hayat, a popular Pakistani actress, announced on Instagram that “I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life”.

“I look forward to giving life to her story soon,” she added.

Bakhtawar said “no consent from her living heirs/children was sought”. “Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it.”

Mehwish took to twitter to clarify the rumours and told Bakhtawar that “there is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother”.

She said the biopic will not be made without the consent or blessing of the Bhutto family.