10 times Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi dealt the ultimate burn

Famous Urdu satirist and humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi passed away on Wednesday in Karachi. He was 94 years old.

Yusufi was known as one of the best satirists in Urdu. While introducing his work, Zia Mohyeddin once famously said, ‘We are living in the age of Yusufi’.

Some of his famous quotes:

1. Mera khayal hai k halaat-e-hazra pe tabsirah krtay waqt jo shakhs apnay blood pressure aur gali pr qaboo rakh sakay, wo ya to wali Allah ha ya phir wo khud he halaat-e-hazra ka zimmedar ha

(In my opinion, any person who can keep their blood pressure in check and doesn’t cuss while commenting on current affairs is either a saint or himself responsible for the state of affairs.)

2. Androon Lahore ki chand galiyan itni tang hain ke agar ek taraf se mard aur doosri taraf se aurat guzar rahi ho to darmiyan mein sirf nikkah ki gunjaish reh jaati hai

(Some streets of Old Lahore are so narrow that if a is man entering from one end and women from other then there is only space for a nikkah left between them.)

3. Jo apnay maazi ko yaad he nhi krna chahta woh yaqeenan loafer raha hoga

(Those who don’t want to remember their past, must have been loafers in it.)

4. Samajhdar admi nazar hamesha neechi aur niyat kharab rakhta ha.

(A wise man always keeps gaze lowered and intentions bad.)

5. Mujhe is per qatai taajub nhi hota k hmaray mulk mai parhay likhay log khooni pechish ka ilaaj taveez, gandon se krtay hain. Ghussa is baat par ata ha k woh waqai achay ho jatay hain.

(I’m not amazed that educated people in our country treat diarrhea with amulets. I get angry because they do really get better.)

6. Banao singhar har aurat ka haq ha, bashartay k wo usay farz na samjh lay

(Getting dressed up is every woman’s right provided they don’t start taking it as their duty.)

7. Barhiya cigarette petay hi har shakhs ko muaf kar daiany ka jee chahta ha. Khuwa wo rishtaydar he kion na ho.

(After smoking a quality cigarette, you want to forgive everyone. Even your relatives.)

8. Ak French adeeba kya khoob keh gaen hain k men admiyon ko jitney qareeb se daikhti hoon, utnay he kuttay achay lagtay hain.

(A French author has rightly said that the more closely she sees men, the more she likes dogs.)

9. Mausam, Maashoq aur hukomat ka gila hamesha se hmara qaumi tafreehi mashgala raha ha.

(Complaining about the weather, lovers and the government has always been our favorite national indoor pastime.)

10. Mard pehle behas krtay hain, phir lartay hain. Aurtain pehle lartii hain, phir behas karti hain. Mujhe saniuz-zikr tareeqa zyada maqool nazar ata ha, is liye ke is me ainda samjhotay aur mail-milap ki gunjaish baqi rehti ha.

(Men argue first and then fight. Women fight first and then argue. I think the latter way is more reasonable as it has the possibility of resolution in the future.)