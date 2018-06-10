10 struggles you’re familiar with if you’re a Pakistani academic

If you’re a professor teaching at a Pakistani university, chances are that you working much harder than your counterparts in the ‘developed world’.
An IBA professor, Naveen Minai, tweeted a thread, detailing the struggles of academics working in the ‘Global South’.
OKAY SO. Here is a thread of 4 things many academics in the #GlobalSouth deal with, & some of the things my colleagues & I do to manage these issues. There are other issues too but I have reading I can’t avoid for much longer so I’ll discuss those another time! #academia
— Naveen Minai (@naveenminai) June 5, 2018
We have made a list of 10 such struggles that Prof Minai mentioned:
- Your universities can’t afford subscriptions to journals located in the ‘Global North’. As a result, you miss out on conversations happening in your fields as you have no access to journals
- Your university does not value your fields if they cover subjects such as literature or gender studies
- No well-supplied and organised libraries on or off campus
- You can’t order books from abroad on religion and sexuality because you don’t want trouble
- You need visas for attending conferences. The hassle involves time, expenses and documentation. Still, approval isn’t a guarantee even if you have an invitation from the organisers
- Your research is severely constrained in scope due to these limitations. You can’t do all the comparative and archival work you’d want to
- You get paid in a currency that has a terrible exchange value, making it almost impossible for you to travel and pay visa fees every now and then
- You’re always hoping for Skype facility to be able to attend conferences
- You’re always short-staffed, especially if you’re in the social sciences field. This means added burden of teaching and supervision on you
- You drink tons of coffee because planning for semester is a Herculean task given the shortage of staff