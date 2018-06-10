10 struggles you’re familiar with if you’re a Pakistani academic

June 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

If you’re a professor teaching at a Pakistani university, chances are that you working much harder than your counterparts in the ‘developed world’.

An IBA professor, Naveen Minai, tweeted a thread, detailing the struggles of academics working in the ‘Global South’.

We have made a list of 10 such struggles that Prof Minai mentioned:

  1. Your universities can’t afford subscriptions to journals located in the ‘Global North’. As a result, you miss out on conversations happening in your fields as you have no access to journals
  2. Your university does not value your fields if they cover subjects such as literature or gender studies
  3. No well-supplied and organised libraries on or off campus
  4. You can’t order books from abroad on religion and sexuality because you don’t want trouble
  5. You need visas for attending conferences. The hassle involves time, expenses and documentation. Still, approval isn’t a guarantee even if you have an invitation from the organisers
  6. Your research is severely constrained in scope due to these limitations. You can’t do all the comparative and archival work you’d want to
  7. You get paid in a currency that has a terrible exchange value, making it almost impossible for you to travel and pay visa fees every now and then
  8. You’re always hoping for Skype facility to be able to attend conferences
  9. You’re always short-staffed, especially if you’re in the social sciences field. This means added burden of teaching and supervision on you
  10. You drink tons of coffee because planning for semester is a Herculean task given the shortage of staff
 
 
 

