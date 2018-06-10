10 struggles you’re familiar with if you’re a Pakistani academic

If you’re a professor teaching at a Pakistani university, chances are that you working much harder than your counterparts in the ‘developed world’.

An IBA professor, Naveen Minai, tweeted a thread, detailing the struggles of academics working in the ‘Global South’.

OKAY SO. Here is a thread of 4 things many academics in the #GlobalSouth deal with, & some of the things my colleagues & I do to manage these issues. There are other issues too but I have reading I can’t avoid for much longer so I’ll discuss those another time! #academia — Naveen Minai (@naveenminai) June 5, 2018

We have made a list of 10 such struggles that Prof Minai mentioned: