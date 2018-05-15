Would you like to taste ‘Death Noodles’?

Food is one of the interesting aspects when it comes to culture. In some countries, spicy food is devoured by the people while sweet dishes are popular in other countries.

In Indonesia, a local twist on a noodles brand has been dubbed as the “Death Noodles”. Legend has it that a man called Ben Sumadiwiria went deaf for two minutes after eating the dish.

The type he chose was Mie Goreng Pedas Mampus which was being served in an outlet named Abang Adek in Jakarta. He picked the pedas mampus category which is made up of 100 to 150 grounded bird’s eye chilies which is coated on the noodles.

A single bird’s eye chilli can reach 100000 on Scoville scale, a ranking system which measures the heat of the spiciest foods.

The reason why Death Noodles such a proportion is due to the fact that all chilies are mixed into one dishes.

