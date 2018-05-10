Weeklong Spring Festival begins at Lok Virsa



A week-long Spring Festival started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized by National Cultural Development Forum (NCDF) in collaboration with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.

The event was started with colourful cultural show at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa. A popular Punjabi folk singer Laila Jutti performed in the opening ceremony of the week-long festival and enthralled the audience.

Laila Jutti stole the show with her superb performance on ‘Bhalay Bhaley’ and a few other popular Punjabi songs.

The musical show entertained the audience with soothing melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes.

The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert.

The cultural festival aimed at promoting culture, arts, crafts, folk music and traditional skills of the country.

A traditional local cuisines stalls also arranged in the premises of Lok Virsa, Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

The craft bazaar featuring arts and crafts also arranged in the premises of the Lok Virsa.

The festival will continue till May 13. -APP

Story first published: 10th May 2018