Vlogger of Brown Girl Problems fame to star in drama serial with Hareem Farooq

Rucksar Naaz, a UK-based Pakistani woman famous for her humour acts as Brown Girl Problems, is going to star in an upcoming drama serial with Hareem Farooq.

IRK Film’s drama serial, Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka, stars Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman in lead roles. Shabana Ghulam Nabi wrote the drama and Emraan Kaleem Mallick directed it. It is a soft romantic-drama, emphasising the sacrifice of love and a broken relationship, said a press release.

“This is a very interesting transition for me from digital media to electronic and I am glad to be working with such a professional team at IRK Films, who give new talent such a fair and equal chance to break into the industry,” said Naaz.

Imran Raza Kazmi, the brains behind IRK Films, said he looks forward to Pakistan’s reaction to Rucksar’s introduction to mainstream electronic media. “We have always taken a step forward in promoting new and young talent – from Bilal Ashraf and Hania Aamir in Janaan to 14 new actors in Parchi,” he said.

The drama serial will go on air after Eidul Fitr on Hum TV.

Story first published: 18th May 2018