Tit for Tat: Meesha Shafi sends legal notice to Ali Zafar

May 12, 2018
Shahid Hussain




Actress and singer Meesha Shafi asked Ali Zafar to tender apology and withdraw his legal notice of defamation against her.

She sent a four-page legal notice through human rights activist Hina Jillani and her lawyers.

The notice states that Meesha Shafi is living a happy life with her husband and two children. Furthermore, it states that the accusations leveled towards Zafar are true.

The actress, in the notice, has accused the singer of manipulating the facts.

She has asked against her and has asked the actor to take back his legal notice and she has the right to take the matter to the court. he has asked the actor to apologize for his behavior.

Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi that pop singer and actor Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

The actor, while rejecting the allegations against him, had served a legal notice to the actress and demanded Rs 100 crores in defamation.
Published in Culture

Story first published: 12th May 2018

 

