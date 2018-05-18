Sunny Leone plays warrior in war drama

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone is going to play the role of a warrior in her debut Telugu movie “Veermahadevi”.

In a poster released by the film producer, Sunny Leone is riding a horse and hundreds of warriors appear ready to start a war in her background.

The makers of the period war drama had announced in December that the film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The popular actress took to twitter to reveal her first look in the movie.

Sunny Leone has worked in various Bollywood comedy movies and appeared as item girl in dozens of hit songs.

Published in Culture, Culture

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

