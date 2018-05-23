Sikhs host Iftar dinner for Muslims in Sialkot

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

The Sikh community hosted an Iftar dinner for Muslims at the historical and ancient Gurudawara Baabey Di Beri in Sialkot.

Sardar Jaskaran Singh, the caretaker of Gurudawara said that the aim of hosting an Iftar dinner was to promote inter-faith harmony.

He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying a complete religious freedom and the government was making sincere efforts to ensure the protection of their basic rights.

Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights Muhammad Ejaz Noori stressed the need for promotion of inter-faith harmony among all the communities for the national development and prosperity of Pakistan besides upholding the prestige of Pakistan globally.

He said that minorities have played a pivotal role in elimination of terrorism, militancy and extremism from the country.

APP

Published in Culture, Culture

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

