Attendees at Sonam Kapoor's wedding were pleasantly surprised when Shah Rukh and Salman each grabbed a microphone to sing Ye Bandhan Toh from their film Karan-Arjun.Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor replaced Rakhee to enact her part.Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan buried the hatchet a couple of years ago. The two superstars were engaged in a cold war that spanned for over five years before they quashed their dispute.Shah Rukh Khan even made a cameo appearance in Salman's 2017 flick Tubelight.Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and a grand reception was held later during the evening where all the Bollywood superstars showed up.

Story first published: 9th May 2018