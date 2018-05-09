Salman, Shah Rukh reignite ‘Karan-Arjun’ memories at Sonam’s wedding

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reignited some Karan-Arjun memories when they sang at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, on Tuesday. 

Attendees at Sonam Kapoor's wedding were pleasantly surprised when Shah Rukh and Salman each grabbed a microphone to sing Ye Bandhan Toh from their film Karan-Arjun.

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor replaced Rakhee to enact her part.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan buried the hatchet a couple of years ago. The two superstars were engaged in a cold war that spanned for over five years before they quashed their dispute.

Shah Rukh Khan even made a cameo appearance in Salman's 2017 flick Tubelight. 

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and a grand reception was held later during the evening where all the Bollywood superstars showed up.
Published in Culture

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor marries Anand Ahuja

May 8, 2018 9:56 pm

Sonam Kapoor’s glitzy Mehendi ceremony

May 7, 2018 7:18 pm

Bollywood’s Salman Khan back in Indian court in antelope killing case

May 7, 2018 10:00 am

Salman Khan thanks fans for support

April 10, 2018 9:28 am

India’s eco warriors who sent Bollywood’s Khan to jail

April 8, 2018 8:53 pm

Fans jubilant as Bollywood star Salman Khan freed on bail

April 7, 2018 9:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.