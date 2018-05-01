Riz Ahmed announces nine-part TV series with BBC



British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed announced his first self-penned TV drama series, Englistan, in collaboration with the BBC.

The nine-part series will tell the story of three generations of a British-Pakistani family over four tumultuous decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Englistan follows the immigrant family as they pursue their dreams over four tumultuous decades, navigating shifting circumstances and evolving loyalties.

Riz earlier performed in Rogue One, Jason Bourne and HBO’s The Night Of.

The project, announced Monday, is being produced by BBC Studios Drama London in association with Left Handed Films for BBC Two, according the entertainment portal.

“I’m excited to be working with [BBC Studios executive producer] Esther Springer and all the team at BBC Studios,” said Ahmed. “Englistan is an untold British story with universal themes and resonance.

“It’s the story I always wanted to tell, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to do so.”

Proud to be announcing this 9 part drama with the BBC.

History = Our Story.

RT if you’re repping #ENGLISTANhttps://t.co/EIJ9XL7WNR — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) April 30, 2018

Added BBC Drama controller Piers Wenger: “Set against the familiar backdrop of the late 20th century but from a point of view which feels entirely new, Englistan is the story of the birth of multicultural Britain as seen from the inside. We are honored to be working with Riz on this epic, deeply personal story.”

Englistan was commissioned by Wenger, Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. Executive producers are Ahmed for Left Handed Films, Springer and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios Drama London and Lucy Richer for BBC Two.

Speaking to THR in 2016, Ahmed said that he hoped to direct as “much as possible” of his drama, following up on his debut short film, Daytimer, which bowed in Sundance in 2015, but added that he didn’t intend to cast himself.

Story first published: 1st May 2018