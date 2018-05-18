Ramazan recipe: Shami Kabab

Shami Kabab is one of the most devoured dish in Pakistan and can be used in sandwiches and bun kabab. It is also eaten separately with naan, chapati, paratha, sheermal and taftaan.
Here is how you can make delicious shami kababs at your home.
Method:
- 250 grams minced meat (qeema)
- Four tabelespoon gram lentil
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- One teaspoon salt
- One egg
- One teaspoon spice powder
- Four garlic cloves
- Two green cardamom
- One teaspoon whole coriander
- One boiled potato
- One teaspoon chopped ginger
- Two tablespoon mint leaves
Method:
- Add two glasses of water in a pan and include minced meat, lentils, green cardamom, whole coriander, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, red chili, ginger, garlic cloves and salt then boil it on low flame.
- Remove and let it cool when it is tender and the water is absorbed.
- Add potato before chopping the mixture in a chopper.
- Include coriander leaves, green chilies, mint leaves, egg, and all spices powder before mixing well.
- Shape it into kababs and fry three to four at a time while flipping them till they are golden brown.
- Put the kababs on a kitchen paper so that excess oil can be absorbed.
- Garnish with green chillies, sliced onion coriander leaves and lemon.
