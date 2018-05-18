Ramazan recipe: Shami Kabab

Shami Kabab is one of the most devoured dish in Pakistan and can be used in sandwiches and bun kabab. It is also eaten separately with naan, chapati, paratha, sheermal and taftaan.

Here is how you can make delicious shami kababs at your home.

Method:

250 grams minced meat (qeema)

Four tabelespoon gram lentil

½ teaspoon cumin

One teaspoon salt

One egg

One teaspoon spice powder

Four garlic cloves

Two green cardamom

One teaspoon whole coriander

One boiled potato

One teaspoon chopped ginger

Two tablespoon mint leaves

Method:

Add two glasses of water in a pan and include minced meat, lentils, green cardamom, whole coriander, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, red chili, ginger, garlic cloves and salt then boil it on low flame.

Remove and let it cool when it is tender and the water is absorbed.

Add potato before chopping the mixture in a chopper.

Include coriander leaves, green chilies, mint leaves, egg, and all spices powder before mixing well.

Shape it into kababs and fry three to four at a time while flipping them till they are golden brown.

Put the kababs on a kitchen paper so that excess oil can be absorbed.

Garnish with green chillies, sliced onion coriander leaves and lemon.

Story first published: 18th May 2018