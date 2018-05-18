Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle, said the Palace Friday.

The royal wedding is on Saturday. The bride’s father, Thomas Markle, pulled out of the role due to a health condition. It was thought that the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland, would walk the bride down the aisle.

According to The Telegraph, Kensington Palace announced: “Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

There was no protocol preventing Ms Markle from choosing her mother, a member of the Royal family, or a close friend for escorting her. She could also walk alone, should she wish. Hugo Vickers, royal biographer, said of Ms Markle’s decision: “It’s her wedding and I think she should be able to do whatever she likes. It’s meant to be a happy occasion and that’s what it’s all about.”

Story first published: 18th May 2018