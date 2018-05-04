Oxford University to screen documentary on Pakistani Nobel laureate Dr Abdus Salam

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: File

Oxford University will screen a documentary on Pakistan’s first Nobel laureate, Dr Abdus Salam, on May 12.

This will be the first screening of Salam – The First ̶M̶u̶s̶l̶i̶m̶ Nobel Laureate in the UK. It is a feature-length documentary about the life of the Pakistani physicist. According to the synopsis, “it is the story of a man who traversed two worlds with ease: one of science and religion, modernity and tradition, war and peace and obscurity and celebrity.”

A question-and-answer session with the makers of the documentary will follow the screening. The Oxford University Ahmadiyya Muslim Students Association is hosting the event. Oxford Pakistan Policy Council and Bloomsbury Pakistan are supporting it.

Dr Salam was born in 1926 in a remote Punjab village. He grew up in a small brick house with a large family. In 1979, he became the first Pakistani to have won the Nobel Prize.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

See Also

Central banks are independent institutions: Oxford University professor

February 2, 2018 4:17 am

‘One Day in the Haram’ documentary premiered

January 22, 2018 11:22 am

Celebrations: Samaa TV turns ten today

December 25, 2017 4:49 pm

Documentary on Junaid Jamshed released

December 3, 2017 5:16 pm

Malala Yousafzai meets Chief Justice LHC at Oxford

November 30, 2017 4:04 pm

Muslim activist details rape claims against Oxford professor

October 30, 2017 4:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.