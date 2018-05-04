Oxford University to screen documentary on Pakistani Nobel laureate Dr Abdus Salam

Oxford University will screen a documentary on Pakistan’s first Nobel laureate, Dr Abdus Salam, on May 12.

This will be the first screening of Salam – The First ̶M̶u̶s̶l̶i̶m̶ Nobel Laureate in the UK. It is a feature-length documentary about the life of the Pakistani physicist. According to the synopsis, “it is the story of a man who traversed two worlds with ease: one of science and religion, modernity and tradition, war and peace and obscurity and celebrity.”

A question-and-answer session with the makers of the documentary will follow the screening. The Oxford University Ahmadiyya Muslim Students Association is hosting the event. Oxford Pakistan Policy Council and Bloomsbury Pakistan are supporting it.

Dr Salam was born in 1926 in a remote Punjab village. He grew up in a small brick house with a large family. In 1979, he became the first Pakistani to have won the Nobel Prize.

Story first published: 4th May 2018