New ‘Robin Hood’ movie promises plenty of action

May 4, 2018
The trailer for the upcoming action movie “Robin Hood” was released and it promises plenty of thrilling action and amazing choreography.

The story of the movie tells the tale of Robin Hood who takes on the evil Sheriff of Nottingham to rid the people from his tyranny and poverty.

Taron Egerton will portray the role of Robin Hood while Eve Hewson will play Maid Marion. Jamie Foxx will star as Little John and Ben Mendelsohn has been casted as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The movie has been directed by Otto Bathurst and produced by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robin Hood is scheduled to be released in September 2018.
Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

