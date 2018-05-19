Meghan Markle picks sleek dress by Givenchy designer for wedding

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

American actress Meghan Markle wore a sleek dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world for months, with speculation over which designer would have the coveted role of making the frock.

Waight Keller, who became the first female artistic director at famed French fashion brand Givenchy last year, met Markle in early 2018, Kensington Palace said.

“The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the palace said in a statement.

“The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.” -Reuters

Published in Culture

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

