Meesha Shafi: Ali Zafar the only one who harassed me

Meesha Shafi responded to a Twitter user on Thursday, saying that Ali Zafar is the only one to have sexually harassed her.

She went on to ask how many people it would take to confirm that. “Yes only he harrassed me but he didn’t harass me only,” she tweeted. “Get it? Half a dozen other women coming forward not enough for you all? How many will it take? Please share a number.”

Yes only he harrassed me but he didn’t harass me only. Get it? Half a dozen other women coming forward not enough for you all? How many will it take? Please share a number. https://t.co/7h3AxMnk2l — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 17, 2018

She was responding to a Twitter user who had asked her to “name all of them if [you are] a true lady”.

Meesha shafi k pory career me bs ali zafar ne abuse kia…baqi sb lrky tu baji behn door door se salam lety ha..na personal msg krty ha..nazry jhuka k chalty ha..bs ali zafar tharki tha baqi sb apky male collegues doodh se dhuly ha..name all of them if u r a true lady — Naqvi shah (@syednaqvi_shah) May 17, 2018

Shafi became the first Pakistani celebrity to name a colleague using the #MeToo hashtag. Ali Zafar has denied the allegations and sent her a legal notice. Shafi also sent a four-page legal notice to Ali Zafar through human rights activist Hina Jillani and her lawyers.

The notice stated that Meesha Shafi was living a happy life with her husband and two children. Furthermore, it stated that the accusations leveled towards Zafar were true. The actress, in the notice, has accused the singer of manipulating the facts.

Story first published: 18th May 2018