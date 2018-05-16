Lebanese actor draws attention to Palestinian suffering at Cannes

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: Courtesy Twitter

Lebanese actor Manal Issa held a sign that read “Stop the Attack on Gaza” at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes film Festival on Tuesday.

Palestinians on Tuesday marked the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Most of the 60 Gazans killed Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said. The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the ministry said. At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro also joined Palestinians at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in a demonstration against the Israeli army’s killing of Palestinians on the Gaza border.

In Cannes, southern France, dozens of people stood in a circle and held hands outside the Palestinian pavilion.

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them,” said Palestinian film producer and director, May Odeh.

It is the first year that the Palestinians have their own pavilion at the Cannes festival where many countries have a presence to promote their movie industries.

With additional input by Reuters

Published in Culture, Social Buzz

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan to observe Palestine Solidarity Day

May 16, 2018 10:20 am

Turkey and Israel exchange jibes, expulsions in escalating row

May 16, 2018 3:05 am

Kuwait wants draft Gaza resolution, US defends Israel

May 15, 2018 11:33 pm

ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

May 15, 2018 11:30 pm

Israel faces outcry after 60 killed on Gaza border

May 15, 2018 11:26 pm

Israel orders Turkish consul in Jerusalem to leave

May 15, 2018 11:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.