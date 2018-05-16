Lebanese actor draws attention to Palestinian suffering at Cannes

Lebanese actor Manal Issa held a sign that read “Stop the Attack on Gaza” at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes film Festival on Tuesday.

Lebanese actress Manal Issa on the red carpet at the premiere for the new Star Wars film 🇵🇸🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/XlWNmbr79Y — Amal (@HannunAmal) May 16, 2018

Palestinians on Tuesday marked the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Most of the 60 Gazans killed Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said. The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the ministry said. At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro also joined Palestinians at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in a demonstration against the Israeli army’s killing of Palestinians on the Gaza border.

In Cannes, southern France, dozens of people stood in a circle and held hands outside the Palestinian pavilion.

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them,” said Palestinian film producer and director, May Odeh.

It is the first year that the Palestinians have their own pavilion at the Cannes festival where many countries have a presence to promote their movie industries.

With additional input by Reuters

Story first published: 16th May 2018