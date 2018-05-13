Lahore: Meesha Shafi participates in women’s bike rally

Punjab government gave pink motorcycles to women in its bid to empower females. As many as 70 women were awarded motorcycles by the government who took out a rally on Mall Road.Meesha Shafi was seen sitting behind a female police officer who partook in the rally. The women were adamant on riding bikes and said that they did not care what people thought about it.Meesha Shafi spoke to SAMAA TV and said that she would let her lawyers handle the legal battle with singer Ali Zafar."We will have to raise our voices against sexual harassment of women," she said. "I was also targeted for speaking out."Meesha Shafi sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when she accused singer Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than once occasion.Ali Zafar categorically denied the accusations and sent Meesha Shafi a legal notice, urging her to apologise for the allegations.A day earlier, she sent a four-page legal notice to Ali Zafar through human rights activist Hina Jillani and her lawyers.The notice stated that Meesha Shafi was living a happy life with her husband and two children. Furthermore, it stated that the accusations leveled towards Zafar were true.The actress, in the notice, has accused the singer of manipulating the facts.

Story first published: 13th May 2018