The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organised a Youth Festival for the differently abled on Thursday, allowing them an opportunity to model and participate in other sporting activities.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as many as 300 differently abled women and youth showed up at the festival to participate in various games and activities.

Wheelchair-bound women and youngsters modeled and took part in archery.

The event was held at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Story first published: 10th May 2018