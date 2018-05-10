Jamshoro nurses beat doctor, saying he harassed their colleague

Faqir Salim

Nurses at a Jamshoro medical university beat up a doctor, saying he harassed their female colleague.

In a video available with SAMAA, the women can be seen slapping his face and hitting him with a shoe at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

The police have registered a case against the doctor on behalf of the woman who says he harassed her. According to the police, they have arrested the doctor and started interrogating him and his colleague.

“My duty was at the ward and the doctor tried to harass me,” the nurse told SAMAA. “I informed my staff members and by the time they came to confront him, he had left the ward.”

The doctor denies the charges.

Nurses say that the university management is not serious about harassment, which is why such incidents continue unabated. “At least six such cases have been brushed under the carpet,” said another nurse.

Similar cases of nurses beating up people who harass them have earlier been reported. In March, a nurse beat up a ward boy at Civil Hospital, Faisalabad. In February, a group of nurses beat up a doctor at Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas, saying that he had harassed them.

Pakistan’s Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act requires that organisations, including all places of work, must clearly display a code of conduct in a prominent place in language(s) that all members of staff understand. The act requires that all workplaces set up a three-member inquiry committee, with at least one female member, to deal with cases. The names of the committee members must be prominently displayed within the organisation.

Story first published: 10th May 2018