Jamshoro nurses beat doctor, saying he harassed their colleague

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Faqir Salim

Nurses at a Jamshoro medical university beat up a doctor, saying he harassed their female colleague.

In a video available with SAMAA, the women can be seen slapping his face and hitting him with a shoe at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

The police have registered a case against the doctor on behalf of the woman who says he harassed her. According to the police, they have arrested the doctor and started interrogating him and his colleague.

“My duty was at the ward and the doctor tried to harass me,” the nurse told SAMAA. “I informed my staff members and by the time they came to confront him, he had left the ward.”

The doctor denies the charges.

Nurses say that the university management is not serious about harassment, which is why such incidents continue unabated. “At least six such cases have been brushed under the carpet,” said another nurse.

Similar cases of nurses beating up people who harass them have earlier been reported. In March, a nurse beat up a ward boy at Civil Hospital, Faisalabad. In February, a group of nurses beat up a doctor at Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas, saying that he had harassed them.

Pakistan’s Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act requires that organisations, including all places of work, must clearly display a code of conduct in a prominent place in language(s) that all members of staff understand. The act requires that all workplaces set up a three-member inquiry committee, with at least one female member, to deal with cases. The names of the committee members must be prominently displayed within the organisation.

Published in Culture, Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

It is Pulitzer-winning Ronan Farrow behind #Metoo cause

May 9, 2018 8:41 am

Six of a family die in road tragedy near Jamshoro

May 8, 2018 6:03 pm

U.S. lawmaker Meehan resigns following sexual harassment claim

April 29, 2018 10:45 am

Sanam Saeed talks about importance of speaking out on harassment

April 27, 2018 3:53 pm

Meesha’s lawyer confirms receiving legal notice from Ali Zafar

April 25, 2018 7:25 pm

I have been harassed by women in media: Rabi Peerzada

April 25, 2018 6:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.