I’m happy people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir, says Alia Bhatt

May 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Rumours are rife that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating. Photo: Courtesy International Business Times

I’m happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film that comes out next year, said Alia Bhatt.

“And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Rumours are rife that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are dating. According to Pinkvilla, they have been spotted together at many parties. The two are working together in Ayan Mukerji’s film, Brahmastra, and have completed the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Alia had talked about what she likes about Ranbir. “I’ve gotten to know him in the last couple of months since we began work on Brahmastra,” she said. “I’ve interacted a lot with him personally. But what I genuinely love about him is that he’s all heart. He’s a very, very pure and simple person. There’s no fuss and that same simplicity translates in him as an actor as well. That’s why you can always see through him and see into his eyes. That’s why he’s got that effect on you. He’s simple. He’s not trying to emote or express. Yeah, that’s what I like most about Mr Ranbir Kapoor. What I do not like about him? I don’t dislike anything about him as of now.”

Published in Culture, Culture

Story first published: 20th May 2018

 

