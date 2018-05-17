Iffat’s Kitchen: Iftari solution for women working outside their homes

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The responsibilities of women working outside their homes increase during the holy month of  Ramazan as they have to prepare Sehri and Iftari for their families.

An online kitchen store has come up with a solution to the problem as customers can buy delicious food on phone.

Iffat Kitchen, an online store, sells samosas, rolls, kebabs and many other items which are consumed in Ramazan.

"I like to cook different things," Iffat said while speaking with Samaa TV. "The pictures of the items and their ingredients got a good response online."

Iffat is a school teacher as well and is aware of the problems faced by the women working in offices.

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

