An online kitchen store has come up with a solution to the problem as customers can buy delicious food on phone.Iffat Kitchen, an online store, sells samosas, rolls, kebabs and many other items which are consumed in Ramazan."I like to cook different things," Iffat said while speaking with Samaa TV. "The pictures of the items and their ingredients got a good response online."Iffat is a school teacher as well and is aware of the problems faced by the women working in offices.