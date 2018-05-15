How rallies are eating up the beautiful Minar-e-Pakistan park

“We thought the park would be beautified further,” said one man. “But it’s becoming worse with each passing day.” Another said that the government should dedicate a separate space for political gatherings.Uprooted trees and broken lights lie strewn about in Minar-e-Pakistan’s surroundings.In recent days, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami held their rallies at the park. Horticulture authorities imposed fines on the parties for the damage to the park.Minar-e-Pakistan holds historical significance for Pakistan as the All-India Muslim League is said to have passed the Lahore Resolution here. The resolution became the foundation for the movement of Pakistan’s independence. A large number of people visit the park as it is one of the most important sites in Lahore.

Story first published: 15th May 2018