How Muslim slaves preserved their religion in Brazil

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Loose pages from the archives. Photos: Courtesy Yaqeen Institute

Manoel do Nascimento Santos Silva, the last known survivor of the revolt in Bahia.

Hundreds of enslaved and free West African Muslims in Brazil planned a rebellion in the Ramazan of 1835.

The rebels gathered in a rented house for sehri, right before Fajr when their plan was to be materialised, says a report published by Yaqeen Institute. State authorities foiled the revolt after discovering the house. While the rebellion was crushed, what lived on were the Holy Quran verses and duas found in the pockets and on the bodies of the slaves.

The idea for this rebellion was born out of secret madrassas that had sprung up in Brazil’s Bahía state. The point of the madrassas was to educate enslaved and free African Muslims about the Holy Quran. These Muslims wore strings tied to Quranic verses on their necks and placed du’as in their pockets. After the rebellion was crushed, these items were kept as police records. Today, they serve as testimonies of the slaves’ faith.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

