Himesh ties the knot a second time, marries actress Sonia Kapoor

May 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bollywood singer, actor and television personality Himesh Reshammiya has tied the knot for the second time as he married TV actress Sonia Kapoor. 

Himesh married Sonia in a private ceremony which was attended by only family members of the two celebrities. He took to his Instagram on Saturday morning to share pictures from the event.

Sonia wore a pastel pink floral printed lehenga festooned with a kundan necklace and matching matha-patti. Rimesh complimented her by wearing a sherwani. 

Speaking to a leading Indian daily, Himesh said that since he had been going out with Sonia for the past two years, marriage was a ‘natural progression’.

“It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship. We are both quite romantic. I’m with the woman I love, life can’t get better,” he said.

Himesh said that the couple would soon hold a grand reception for Bollywood celebrities who were friends with the couple.

Before this, the renowned singer was married to his former wife Komal for two decades when they decided to split in September 2016.

Himesh has a son Swaym from his previous marriage. Swaym was present at Himesh-Sonia’s marriage ceremony.

This is the second Bollywood star to get married within a week as earlier actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anan Ahuja.

Published in Culture, Culture

Story first published: 12th May 2018

 

