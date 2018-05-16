Harry and Meghan figures pop up in Windsor ahead of royal wedding

May 16, 2018
With just days to go ahead of their highly anticipated wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance in the town of Windsor on Wednesday — or rather life-size models of the couple did.

A team from the Madame Tussauds wax museum unveiled the figures on the bridge linking Windsor, where Britain’s sixth-in-line to the throne and his fiancée will marry on Saturday, to Eton, and passersby soon stopped to take pictures beside them.

The London-based museum last week unveiled the Meghan Markle figure, which it said was dressed in a dark green P.A.R.O.S.H. frock, the same outfit the American actress wore when the couple’s engagement was announced last year.

“I feel I should curtsy first of course,” Izzy Newman, 51, joked after taking a selfie with the figures while wearing glasses decorated with crowns.

“Let’s enjoy the romance and the fun of it all, and the pageantry and all that – Brits are great at that.” -Reuters

