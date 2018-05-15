Female boxers seek govt help, cooperation

May 15, 2018
Female boxers spoke about the problems they are facing in the society and the failure of the government in supporting them.

Boxer Najma lamented on the athletes not getting any support from the government.

“The government does not support us,” she said. “Boxers have to bear the taunts of the society.”

“We request the Punjab government to support us.”

Ayesha stated that many people do not bring their daughters for boxing training. She said, “They should encourage them so that they can make Pakistan proud.”

Aarzu Ashraf stated that participating in boxing competitions increases the confidence of female boxers.

The Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship is underway in Lahore and boxers from across the province are taking part in it.

Female boxers from Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan qualified for the next round after winning their bouts in the elimination round.

Eight boxers from Lahore and six fighters from Faisalabad qualified for the next stage in the men’s competition.

