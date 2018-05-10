FBR summons Saba Qamar on May 16 to submit asset details

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has been summoned by the FBR on May 16 as the board sought details about her assets that she acquired in 2014-15.

The bureau has summoned the actress to submit her income tax details. FBR will get Saba Qamar’s travel details from FIA.

The FBR has reportedly found discrepancies in Saba Qamar’s income tax returns that she filed in 2014-15.

Saba Qamar is a renowned Pakistani actress who has starred in several hit Pakistani drama serials and last year starred in a Bollywood flick titled Hindi Medium.

