Fatima Jinnah’s vintage cars restored to original condition

Fatima Jinnah’s 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible and her 1965 Mercedes Benz 200 have been restored to their original condition after they were left to be ruined at Mohatta Palace.

Mohsin Ikram, chairman of the Vintage and Classical Car Club, took the initiative to restore the two cars back to their stylish condition.

“After the Mohatta Palace was handed over to the Sindh government, they did not give these cars much importance,” said Mohsin. “The cars were taken out of the garage by contractors. Their wheels were sent for repair and they never came back.”

Mohsin said that he had written a letter in 1997 to the then governor of Sindh and informed him that the cars were going to waste as labourers used to sit and eat on them. He said that the cars were lying on floors with gaping holes. He said that when it rained, the water used to seep into the cars.

“We were handed over the cars on August 16 or August 18, 2016,” he said. “We worked on the cars for 10 months. Work had to be stopped for a period of 10 months as well.”

Mohsin chuckled when he was asked about where the car could go in its renovated condition.

“Sir, this car was manufactured in Detroit,” he said. “You can take it till there if you want.”

Ikram said that he wanted vintage cars to have that old feeling. He said that flaws in vintage cars were apparent and through the renovation, he wanted to promote the importance of preservation.

He said that it was very challenging to repair the engine of the Mercedez and recruit mechanics who could work on the cars.

The vehicles are parked at Flagstaff House and soon visitors will have a chance to look at them.

Story first published: 10th May 2018