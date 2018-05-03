Haider Ali is one of the emerging singers who is winning the hearts of music fans from Pakistan and India.He was born in Gujranwala and is currently living in Dubai. The singer, during an interview in Samaa TV program Naya Din, said that keep practicing his singing while driving from home to work.Ali said that fate plays a key role in success and teamwork is required and a singer has to focus on their marketing. He added that there is only market for big artists in Pakistan such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam.“When we come here (in Pakistan) we feel that there are some chances of success,” he said.The singer added that he is a fan of Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

