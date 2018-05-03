Emerging Pakistani singer’s fame crosses the border

May 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pakistan has produced great musicians throughout its history. Many musicians with the likes Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nazia and Zohaib Hassan, Junoon and Atif Aslam have achieved tremendous fame outside the country with their talent.

Haider Ali is one of the emerging singers who is winning the hearts of music fans from Pakistan and India.

He was born in Gujranwala and is currently living in Dubai. The singer, during an interview in Samaa TV program Naya Din, said that keep practicing his singing while driving from home to work.

Ali said that fate plays a key role in success and teamwork is required and a singer has to focus on their marketing. He added that there is only market for big artists in Pakistan such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam.

“When we come here (in Pakistan) we feel that there are some chances of success,” he said.

The singer added that he is a fan of Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Published in Culture

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan may host New Zealand for T20 series this year

May 3, 2018 11:10 am

Heatwave warning issued as temperature may reach 45 degrees

May 3, 2018 10:45 am

IG Punjab removes 400 security officials from Sharif family’s protocol

May 2, 2018 9:16 pm

Pakistan’s first intl Kabaddi league begins

May 2, 2018 7:31 pm

Pakistan remain No.1 T20I team in the world

May 2, 2018 6:53 pm

ODI rankings: England overtake India to claim top spot

May 2, 2018 6:39 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.