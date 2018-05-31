Celebrities demand punishment for Bahria College examiner

Celebrities have demanded strict punishments should be handed over to an examiner who supposedly harassed students at Bahria College Islamabad.

They posted tweets calling for harsh punishments against the examiner named Sadat Bashir.

Name and shame this man!! Shame on #SadatBashir!! Make an example out of him. May justice be served to all these brave girls and God knows how many before them. https://t.co/SRyX41770Z — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 29, 2018

Pathetic! Its disgusts me! What honour do we try to save by staying shut about monsters like #SadatBashir! Honour is being brave enough to speak up about such horrible sinners and fighting for justice! Proud of you #sabaali and all the victims who came forward #PunishSaadatBashir — Hareem ‘Eman’ Farooq (@FarooqHareem) May 31, 2018

To everyone who claims to be an ally of the feminist cause, parents, brothers, sisters, teachers, all supporters of the #MeToo & #TimesUp movements, concerned citizens, please read this thread:

The time for action is now. #PunishSadatBashir https://t.co/nbFVpbuvfO — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 29, 2018

Feel sick just reading the accounts – this animal should be punished in the most severe way possible #SadatBashir #bahriacollegeislamabad https://t.co/U7QklPhoT7 — Dino Ali (@iDinoAli) May 29, 2018

Just like the verdict of #ZainabCase ( 4 times death sentence to the predator) I look forward to a Severe punishment in #BahriaCollegecase to #SadatBashir We shall too get rid of this societal disease, one case at a time, inshAllah! Kudos to the brave ones who speak out loud! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) May 30, 2018

#PunishSadatBashir Accusations by 80 girls is more than enough to make my mind on it atleast! pic.twitter.com/MA96Hc3d5E — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) May 30, 2018

He was sent as an invigilator to the college by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to invigilate intermediate exams. He is a teacher at Islamabad’s Model College for Boys.

A few days after the exams, students accused the teacher of inappropriately touching and passing indecent remarks at them during their practical examination in the college.

The affected students turned to social media and shared their accounts, demanding action against the accused.

Bahria College principal took notice of the incident and reported the matter to the federal directorate of collegiate.

Yesterday, the principal produced the accused before the authorities. however, he denied the allegations.

“I have done nothing, I was asked to give marks to these 80 students as per the college administration’s wish, which I refused, so they are now victimising me,” said the teacher, showing a list of 80 students mentioning their marks.

Authorities are further investigating the claims.

Pakistan Navy announced on Facebook that the incident is being investigated. “It will be ensured that the justice is done to the aggrieved and culprit gets deserving punishment for his indecent acts,” the post said.

Story first published: 31st May 2018