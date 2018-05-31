Celebrities demand punishment for Bahria College examiner

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Celebrities have demanded strict punishments should be handed over to an examiner who supposedly harassed students at Bahria College Islamabad.

They posted tweets calling for harsh punishments against the examiner named Sadat Bashir.

He was sent as an invigilator to the college by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to invigilate intermediate exams. He is a teacher at Islamabad’s Model College for Boys.

A few days after the exams, students accused the teacher of inappropriately touching and passing indecent remarks at them during their practical examination in the college.

The affected students turned to social media and shared their accounts, demanding action against the accused.

Bahria College principal took notice of the incident and reported the matter to the federal directorate of collegiate.

Yesterday, the principal produced the accused before the authorities. however, he denied the allegations.

“I have done nothing, I was asked to give marks to these 80 students as per the college administration’s wish, which I refused, so they are now victimising me,” said the teacher, showing a list of 80 students mentioning their marks.

Authorities are further investigating the claims.

Pakistan Navy announced on Facebook that the incident is being investigated. “It will be ensured that the justice is done to the aggrieved and culprit gets deserving punishment for his indecent acts,” the post said.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

