Abhishek is my favourite actor, says Aishwarya

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

 

Indian actress and model Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives on May 13, 2018 for the screening of the film “Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)” at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AFPAishwarya Rai Bachchan said that her favourite actor is her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bollywood star returned from France two days ago after attending the Cannes Film Festival. She talked to Daily Mail about her experience at Cannes. When asked who her favorite actor is, she replied: “Abhishek.”

In an earlier interview to Filmfare, Aishwarya said about her husband that he is special “because he’s himself”.

“He’s a normal guy,” she said. “When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and yet you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with. He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child.”

This article originally appeared here

Published in Culture

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

