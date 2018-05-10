10 times Ahsan Iqbal spoke of peace on social media

May 7, 2018
Minerwa Tahir

A 21-year-old man, who says is affiliated with Tehreek Labbaik, opened fire on Ahsan Iqbal Sunday. Photo: AFP

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is in the hospital after an assassination attempt.

According to the FIR, the 21-year-old, who says he is affiliated with Tehreek Labbaik, shot the minister Sunday with the motive to kill him.

While Iqbal became a target of hate, the minister has frequently spoken about peace and tolerance:

1. When he condemned the shoe attack on Imran Khan

2. When he expressed solidarity with the Hazara

3. When he spoke of peace with Kabul

4. When he clarified a thing or two about Islam

5. ‘Peace can’t be achieve by guns’

6. When he talked about following the example of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)

7. Spreading the message of harmony on Easter

8. When he promoted gender equality

9. ‘Not with sticks but with brains’

10. Jinnah’s Pakistan

Published in Culture, Pakistan, Social Buzz

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

