10 times Ahsan Iqbal spoke of peace on social media

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is in the hospital after an assassination attempt.

According to the FIR, the 21-year-old, who says he is affiliated with Tehreek Labbaik, shot the minister Sunday with the motive to kill him.

While Iqbal became a target of hate, the minister has frequently spoken about peace and tolerance:

1. When he condemned the shoe attack on Imran Khan

Such incidents are condemnable. We need to have tolerance and respect in politics. In 90s when we were at peak of polarisation between PMLN & PPP neither such incidents occur nor anyone hurled abuses in public places at leaders. IK injected hatred in politics beyond limits. https://t.co/Mj1lq31Ev6 — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 13, 2018

2. When he expressed solidarity with the Hazara

3. When he spoke of peace with Kabul

In Kabul with PM Abbasi delegation to open a new door of cooperation on peace and development with Afghanistan. Both countries share historic ties and above all geography makes them inseparable. Kabul is blossoming and growing. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) April 6, 2018

4. When he clarified a thing or two about Islam

Islam is religion of peace and mercy. https://t.co/c65DWVXmQi — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) April 10, 2016

5. ‘Peace can’t be achieve by guns’

6. When he talked about following the example of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)

7. Spreading the message of harmony on Easter

8. When he promoted gender equality

9. ‘Not with sticks but with brains’

10. Jinnah’s Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018