The first teaser of upcoming superhero film “Venom” has been released.

The film is based on the story of a journalist who serves as the host of an alien symbiote that gives him “incredible superpowers”.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and Michelle Williams as Ann Weying. The supporting cast includes Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Woody Harrelson.

The film is expected to be released on October 5, 2018.

This will be a stand-alone Venom film. The character appeared in the third installment of Sam Raimi’s Spiderman franchise.

Story first published: 24th April 2018