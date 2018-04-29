Sumo wrestlers make babies cry in Japanese festival

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




TOKYO: Crying of a baby can agitate people but it is the sweet sound of victory for Sumo wrestlers in Japan.

Each year, sumo wrestlers compete in Nakizumo festival in which they have to make babies cry. The sumo wrestlers hold the infants and try to make them cry by shaking them.


The rules and regulations vary from different region. The baby, which cries first, is declared the winner. However, the first baby to cry is considered the loser in some districts.


Over 120 babies took part in the competition held at Sensoii Temple located at Asakusa district in Tokyo. The event has been taking past for the past 400 years. 

The people of Japan believe that the crying of a child boosts their growth.
Published in Culture

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

See Also

Same day, same genders: Two unrelated Punjab mothers deliver four babies each

April 27, 2018 12:29 pm

Fido funeral: In Japan, a send-off for robot dogs

April 26, 2018 6:28 pm

‘World’s oldest person’ dies in Japan at 117

April 22, 2018 12:36 pm

Tokyo stocks end flat as attention shifts to earnings

April 20, 2018 11:58 am

Japan’s Akita dogs become darling to many

April 20, 2018 9:09 am

Japan female mayor battles men-only sumo rule

April 19, 2018 9:33 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.