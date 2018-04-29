Each year, sumo wrestlers compete in Nakizumo festival in which they have to make babies cry. The sumo wrestlers hold the infants and try to make them cry by shaking them.

The rules and regulations vary from different region. The baby, which cries first, is declared the winner. However, the first baby to cry is considered the loser in some districts.

Over 120 babies took part in the competition held at Sensoii Temple located at Asakusa district in Tokyo. The event has been taking past for the past 400 years.The people of Japan believe that the crying of a child boosts their growth.

Story first published: 29th April 2018