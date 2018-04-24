It showcases the breath-taking visuals of the Nasbat valley where young Pakistan Air Force cadets are training.Ahad Raza Mir is shown as a cadet who wants to conquer the world and has never learned to fail. The teaser features Shafaat Ali who also plays a cadet along with Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir.Parwaaz Hai Junoon pays tribute to the Pakistan Air Force.It stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.The action movie is all set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Story first published: 24th April 2018