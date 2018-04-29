

Officials of Saudi Arabia issued an apology for airing of footages of female WWE superstars wearing ‘indecent attire’ during an event.

WWE had organized its event “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Jeddah on Friday. Video footages of female superstars Sasha Banks and Carmella, wearing tank tops, were shown in the event.

The statement issued by the Saudi General Sports Authority is as follows:

“The General Sport Authority would like to apologize to the viewers and attendees of last night’s WWE event that took place in Jeddah, over the indecent scene involving women that appeared as an ad before a segment. It would like to confirm it’s total disapproval of this, in the shadow of its commitment to eliminate anything that goes against the communities values.

”The authority has made sure to ban showing of any segment that involves women wrestling or any scenes related to it, and stipulated that to the company (WWE). The authority also disapproved any promotional stuff with pictures or videos showing women in an indecent way, and emphasized on commitment of this rule. And it’s a commitment that the authority would still commit to forever in all of it’s events and programs.”

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble featured many superstars including John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Hardy Boyz, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in action.

Braun Strauman won the “Greatest Royal Rumble” by defeating 50 other superstars in a battle royal.

Story first published: 29th April 2018