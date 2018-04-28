Saudi women, children attend Greatest Royal Rumble

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

RIYADH: Women and children were on hand to watch WWE “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Saudi Arabia.

A previous WWE event held in the kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night’s event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance to watch the likes of WWE star John Cena and others.

It’s all part of a series of social changes pushed by the kingdom’s assertive 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

WWE is wildly popular across the Middle East. The organization has an Arabic website and has held events in other Gulf Arab nations.

Sorry for women wrestlers’ footage

Saudi Arabia’s sport authority has apologised for appearance of scantily clad women during the wrestling broadcast.

No female wrestlers were allowed to take part in the fights.

But state television cut off its broadcast of the event when promotional footage showing female wrestlers aired.

The footage rolled on giant television screens around the arena during the fight.

Saudi General Sports Authority apologised for what it described as “indecent scenes”.


Published in Culture

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

Knife attacker kills nine children in China

April 28, 2018 8:40 am

Knife attacker kills seven children, wounds 12 in China

April 27, 2018 11:04 pm

I must be the best

April 27, 2018 9:21 am

Saudi Arabia set to launch entertainment city

April 24, 2018 10:18 pm

UN peacekeepers from Nepal accused of child rape in S. Sudan

April 24, 2018 9:18 am

#MeToo takes Meesha’s twitter to another edge

April 23, 2018 12:38 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.