Saudi Aramco appoints new board members including a woman

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil company, has appointed three new members to its board including a woman executive, the state run company said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan and Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed al-Tuwaijri were named as members of the Aramco board of directors.

Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, former Chairwoman, President and CEO of Sunoco Inc. was also appointed as a board member, according to a company statement.

The five new members to Aramco’s board will join six returning members including Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who is also Aramco’s chairman, and Amin Nasser, Aramco’s Chief Executive. Reuters


