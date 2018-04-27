Sanam Saeed talks about importance of speaking out on harassment

April 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed spoke out against the arguments given in favour of sexual harassment.

Meesha Shafi recently said Ali Zafar harassed her on more than one occasions. Zafar denied that.

After Mahira Khan, Saeed became a vocal supporter of sexual harassment survivors. Neither named Shafi or Zafar in their social media posts. However, they spoke about how important it is to break the silence.


Published in Culture, Entertainment

Story first published: 27th April 2018

 

