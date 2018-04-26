KARACHI: Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has criticized advertisements promoting “body shaming and objectification”.

“The worst thing is that instead of sending a message to young girls that the colour or texture of their skin does not matter, we are promoting body shaming and objectification,” the cricketer posted on her Facebook profile.

“We see endless posts and statuses on social media expressing our anger. But when it’s time to walk the talk, I have seen very few sponsors or celebrities actually take a stand to support women being comfortable in their own skin.”

She went on to say that There are female sports icons around the world that have made their way to the top because of their skill, talent and hard work, not because of the colour or texture of their skin.

“Make no mistake: you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field, “ the cricketer posted on her Facebook page.

Mir went on to say that she rejected endorsement offers from several beauty products. The all-rounder stated, “I want young girls with a passion for sports to know that all they need for a practice session are the will to succeed, comfortable shoes and clothes, a water bottle and a cap if it’s hot.”

“I request all sponsors and celebrities to ensure that when we engage young girls to fulfill their dreams, we show them a path that gives them actual confidence rather than disabling them by making them self-conscious.”

