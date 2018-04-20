Protest: MPA to stay and sleep at Sindh Assembly

MPA Saifuddin Khalid said he had brought along clothes and chanay [chickpeas] to keep going.“The people in Orangi Town are deprived of potable water and the Sindh government is so poor that it cannot give water to its people,” said Khalid in today’s Sindh Assembly session.“I have made available the money for 100 water tankers,” he said. “I will not step outside the premises of Sindh Assembly until they provide water to the area.”After the session, Khalid lay on the floor. Other MPAs tried to convince him to get up and end his protest. Khalid said even if the Speaker comes, I won’t leave until Orangi Town gets water.All the lights and air-conditioners were switched off but Khalid did not budge.PPP leader Jam Khan Shoro remarked that Khalid was in power for so long and did not fix things. “This is political point-scoring,” he said.Earlier this month, Khalid quit the MQM to join Pak Sarzameen Party. He was elected on MQM’s ticket. He has yet to resign from the assembly.Anis Kaimkhani, who formed the PSP along with Mustafa Kamal, said Khalid’s protest is part of their larger protest in Karachi against the water crisis today. Punjab Chowrangi was closed for traffic as PSP leaders arrived for their protest.

Story first published: 20th April 2018