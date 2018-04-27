LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry has finally asked Prince William to be his best man at his wedding next month, Kensington Palace confirmed Thursday, reinforcing the brotherly bond between them.

Harry, 33, and 35-year-old William often poke fun at each other in public.

However, beneath the jocularity, the bond between them is strong, forged by the shock death of their mother Diana, princess of Wales in 1997 — and the support they offer each other is evident.

Even though William hitherto joked about Harry not having asked him, there was little doubt whom he would turn to for his big day.

William spoke about their connection last year — the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death — telling his wife Kate during an interview as Harry sat with them: “We have been brought closer because of the circumstances.

“We are uniquely bonded because of what we’ve been through.”

Harry performed best man duties at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

And when it is Harry’s turn at the altar, as he marries US former actress Meghan Markle, William will be at his side holding the wedding ring.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19.”

The announcement comes three days after the birth of William and Kate’s third child on Monday, who joins four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, aged two, in the Cambridge family. – AFP

Story first published: 27th April 2018