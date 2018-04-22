Pakistan gets its first ever school for transgender persons

The Gender Guardian school has been opened in the Defence Housing Authority in collaboration with an NGO, Exploring Future Foundation.The NGO says Lahore has a population of about 30,000 transgender persons.The school offers education from primary to higher secondary level, with no age limit.The academy also provides training in eight fields, including cooking, fashion designing and cosmetics.The school has 15 faculty members and 40 students, according to Asif Shahzad, the founder of Gender Guardian.He said two more schools for transgender community will be opened in Karachi and Islamabad soon.To a question, he said most of the students have shown interest in fashion, cosmetics and embroidery.

