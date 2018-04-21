NY’s Met museum recreates a vivid taste of Versailles

April 21, 2018
Tatheer Islam


NEW YORK: A new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York seeks to recreate some of the grandeur of the Versailles royal palace in France.

At first, the idea was to create a book based on the accounts of people who visited the palace, such as diplomats and nobles.

But Danielle Kisluk-Grosheide, in charge of decorative art and sculpture at the Met, and Bertrand Rondot, chief curator at Versailles, ultimately decided to do a full-blown exhibit, which is open through July 29.

Depicting the beauty of Versailles so far away is a challenge. The Met is doing it with works from 53 sources and its own collection.

The exhibit features pieces and recreations of halls at the palace over the years, and audio for people to hear what visitors said of the palace way back in the day.

“There was a tradition in France, before Louis XIV already, that French subjects should have access to their king,” said Kisluk-Grosheide.

“But then having spent all this effort on creating this magnificent palace and these enormous gardens, they wanted to share this. Because this was all to the greater glory of France and Louis XIV. So it was a very politically calculated idea,” she added.

“They loved particularly to receive foreigners because they would write about it, just like we tweet about this or Instagram today. And it was all to impress with the might of France.”

The accounts also describe the rigid protocol in place at the French royal court.

One visitor depicted in the audio describes a visit by ambassadors who had to bow three times before approaching the king, then walk away backward, facing him as they left, even though he was no longer even looking at them.

Even after all these years, Versailles fascinates people, especially in America.

Kisluk-Grosheide said Americans love royalty — which they never experienced — but also French art.

And they have a special fondness for France since it supported the colonies when they fought for independence from Britain in the 18th century.

Even today, she said Versailles “is a place to dream.” -AFP

 


Published in Culture, Fashion & Life Style

Story first published: 21st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

April 20, 2018 10:07 am

Assad still has ‘limited’ chemical capability: Pentagon

April 20, 2018 2:22 am

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

April 19, 2018 11:53 pm

North Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’, says Moon, as U.S. vows continued pressure

April 19, 2018 7:22 pm

Assad steps up efforts to crush last besieged enclaves

April 19, 2018 5:28 pm

Americans waste 150,000 tons of food per day: study

April 19, 2018 12:20 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.