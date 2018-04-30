Nobody rapes anyone in Bollywood, it’s all consensual: Rakhi Sawant

Nobody rapes anyone in this film industry. It’s all consensual and voluntary, says Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant has spoken out in favour of Indian choreographer Saroj Khan who said that there is no coercion involved in the exchange of sexual favours in Bollywood.

“I fully support Saroj ji. At least she has spoken her mind and let the world know the truth,” she said. “People in Bollywood don’t speak out the truth about the casting couch although it is happening right here in front of their eyes.”

Rakhi Sawant said that producers should not be blamed when young and aspiring actresses were ready to do anything to climb the ladder.

“Young girls are willing to make any compromise to get going in their career,” she said. “Girls these days are ready to do anything to get work. Why blame producers for this?”

She shared her experience of the casting couch culture and said that it existed very much in Bollywood. Rakhi said that she rose in the industry because of her talent alone.

“I had talent and I didn’t have to give in. I learnt to say no. And I used my talent as an artist to make my way through life,” she said. “When I was a struggler, yes I did face the casting couch. But it wasn’t as if every producer or director I approached was guilty.”

She advised aspiring actresses to have patience and not take the shortcut.

“Have faith in your talent. Have patience. Don’t give in to shortcuts. I’ve seen so many girls throw themselves at producers. This is not good… Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are superstars because of their hard work and not for any other reason.”

Story first published: 30th April 2018