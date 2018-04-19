#MeToo: Meesha Shafi says Ali Zafar sexually harassed her

April 19, 2018
Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that pop singer and actor Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

Even though a number of Pakistani celebrities came forward to talk about their experiences of child sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that a celebrity has named someone.

Meesha tweeted a statement on Twitter.

Shafi is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about human rights. She voiced her support in favour of the #MeToo movement on social media. Recently, she also featured in UN Women Pakistan’s campaign that aimed at raising awareness about violence against women.

Zafar is equally well-known for his music as well as his appearance in the Bollywood film, Tere Bin Laden.


