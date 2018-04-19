MeToo: Meesha Shafi says Ali Zafar sexually harassed her

Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that pop singer and actor Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

Even though a number of Pakistani celebrities came forward to talk about their experiences of child sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that a celebrity has named someone.

Meesha tweeted a statement on Twitter.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Shafi is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about human rights. She voiced her support in favour of the #MeToo movement on social media. Recently, she also featured in UN Women Pakistan’s campaign that aimed at raising awareness about violence against women.

Zafar is equally well-known for his music as well as his appearance in the Bollywood film, Tere Bin Laden.

